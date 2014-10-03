Google Chairman Eric Schmidt Thinks Apple CEO Tim Cook Has It All Wrong About Privacy

“At Apple, we believe a great customer experience shouldn’t come at the expense of your privacy,” Apple CEO Tim Cook says on his company’s new page dedicated to privacy.

Google chairman Eric Schmidt checked out the new website, and he fired back against Apple’s chief in an interview with CNN Money.

“Someone didn’t brief him correctly on Google’s policies,” Schmidt said. “It’s unfortunate for him.”

Schmidt insists Google works tirelessly to protect user data — from the government, hackers, and of course, companies and advertisers.

“We have always been the leader in security and encryption,” Schmidt said. “Our systems are far more secure and encrypted than anyone else, including Apple. They’re catching up, which is great.”

Earlier this summer, Google introduced end-to-end encryption for its email service Gmail, and the next version of Android, codenamed “L,” will be encrypted by default when it releases later this year. This makes life difficult for law enforcement officials hoping to look at customers’ data from their email and smartphones.

Apple has also been working recently to beef up security across all its systems. Its latest operating system for iPhones and iPads, iOS 8, has data encryption built into all of Apple’s first-party apps, including iMessage, Safari, Maps, and Siri. iCloud has been reinforced after last month’s major leak of celebrities’ nude photos, which hackers say has closed all the major loopholes in the system.

Schmidt may have plenty of security measures across all of its services, but as CNN Money points out, the company has a less than stellar privacy record.

The company once tried to create a single privacy policy across all its services in 2012, which outraged customers, as they believed this would make it easier to sell data to advertisers. It also paid a record $US22.5 million fine to the FTC when it circumvented the no-cookie policy on Apple’s Safari web browser, which allowed Google to serve targeted ads to those customers. Its Street View cars were even caught eavesdropping on people’s WiFi connections in 2010.

