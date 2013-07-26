Google Chairman Eric Schmidt Spent $15 Million To Buy A New York Penthouse, And Then He Made It Soundproof

Former Google CEO, and current chairman, Eric Schmidt spent $15 million to buy a penthouse apartment in Manhattan’s Flatiron neighbourhood, the New York Post reports.



The apartment is a 6,250 square-foot duplex with four bedrooms, and a 3,300 square foot terrace. He also reportedly spent millions to have the place soundproofed because, according to a Post source, “he doesn’t sleep well.”

The Post says Schmidt, who is in an open marriage, is dating two women in New York City.

A source familiar with his home purchase told the Post, “While everyone in New York wants a doorman, Eric specifically said he didn’t want one. He doesn’t want anyone to see him and his guests coming in and out. He insisted on his own elevator.”

We have photos of the place from Street Easy, via Valleywag.

