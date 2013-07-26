Google Chairman Eric Schmidt Spent $15 Million To Buy A New York Penthouse, And Then He Made It Soundproof

Jay Yarow
Former Google CEO, and current chairman, Eric Schmidt spent $15 million to buy a penthouse apartment in Manhattan’s Flatiron neighbourhood, the New York Post reports. 

The apartment is a 6,250 square-foot duplex with four bedrooms, and a 3,300 square foot terrace. He also reportedly spent millions to have the place soundproofed because, according to a Post source, “he doesn’t sleep well.” 

The Post says Schmidt, who is in an open marriage, is dating two women in New York City. 

A source familiar with his home purchase told the Post, “While everyone in New York wants a doorman, Eric specifically said he didn’t want one. He doesn’t want anyone to see him and his guests coming in and out. He insisted on his own elevator.”

Its a wide open concept. To the right is a semi-floating staircase.

The dining area with a fireplace looking at the kitchen.

The dining and living room. Very open with amazing views.

And here's the floor plan.

