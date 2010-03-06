Eric Schmidt, Sergey Brin, Larry Page Still Pulling Token $1 Salaries

Google’s billionaire founders and CEO will continue to receive token $1 annual salaries this year, Google revealed in a SEC filing this afternoon.

Sergey Brin, Larry Page, and Eric Schmidt will all receive $1 base salaries in 2010 — same as last year — and did not receive bonuses in 2009.

Meanwhile, Google doled out about $8 million in bonuses to other executives, including CFO Patrick Pichette, Chief Legal Officer David Drummond, SVP of Engineering & Research Alan Eustace, and SVP of Product Management Jonathan Rosenberg.

Those four execs also got $50,000 raises this year, to $500,000 each.

