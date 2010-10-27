Google's Schmidt: If You Don't Like Being In Google Street View "Just Move"

Eric Schmidt is telling people with a straight face they can “just move” if they’re uncomfortable with the fact that Google photographed their home with Google Street View.



John Paczkowski at All Things D picked up on Schmidt’s comments yesterday. When we first saw Paczkowski’s post, we assumed Schmidt was joking. After watching the video, we see he’s semi-serious.

In Schmidt’s defence, he may have gotten thrown by the question. We think he was trying to say Google isn’t tracking you from home to home.

Regardless, this is another epic gaffe from the CEO when trying to talk about how creepy some people find Google.

Considering a large part of Schmidt’s job seems to be talking about Google on TV and in conferences, he needs to fix this fast.

Update: Eric Schmidt issued a statement in response to furor: “As you can see from the unedited interview, my comments were made during a fairly long back and forth on privacy. I clearly misspoke. If you are worried about Street View and want your house removed please contact Google and we will remove it.”



