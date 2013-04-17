Eric Schmidt Has Seen Motorola's Next Android Phones And Says They're 'Phenomenal'

Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt said today that Motorola’s next generation of smartphones are in the pipeline and that they’re pretty good.



Speaking at AllThingsD’s mobile conference, Schmidt touched on Google’s relationship with Motorola and the next line of Android devices coming from the handset maker.

“There’s a new generation of product that I’ve seen,” Schmidt said, referring to Motorola’s new products. “They’re phenomenal. Think of them as ‘phones plus.'”

This is the first year Motorola will release mobile products designed completely under Google’s guidance.

