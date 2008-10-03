Eric Schmidt’s Secret YouTube Plan Unveiled? YouTube Launches Post-Roll Video Ads (GOOG)

Google boss Eric Schmidt said earlier this year that Google has some secret products that the company will be unveiling for YouTube that would make the site the cash cow that Google dreamed it could be when they bought it in 2005. And today, part of that plan was unearthed – autoplay post-roll ads, NewTeeVee reports.



Like all of YouTube’s other ad units, the post-rolls only appear on videos uploaded by YouTube’s official partners (which account for about 4% of the total videos on the site).

Post-roll ads are really no surprise – Google said it was considering both pre- and post-roll ads in July, and the company has long been down on pre-roll ads because they annoy people.

Here’s one of the ads for Sci-Fi’s web series Sanctuary, which plays after this video:



See Also:

Google: We Can’t Figure Out How To Make Money On Web Video, Either

Eric Schmidt: Google Has Secret Plan To Mint Money With YouTube



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.