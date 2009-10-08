Eric Schmidt On Twitter: I've Avoided It So Far

At a press event in New York today, Search Engine Land editor Danny Sullivan asked Google CEO Eric Schmidt if he’s on Twitter.

He said he had avoided it so far, Sullivan writes.

But not in a bad way!

“It wasn’t a tone of avoiding something bad but rather how you might avoid a dessert you want to eat but shouldn’t,” Sullivan explains. “At least that’s the sense I got.”

Earlier this year, Schmidt got a lot of attention for calling Twitter a “poor man’s email” system. But he wasn’t trying to diss Twitter then, either: He just meant to say he didn’t think communications systems would not be separate, but would be intermixed. (Which, we now see, could be sort of what Google is hoping Wave will accomplish.)

