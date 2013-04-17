Eric Schmidt: We'll Have 2 Billion People Using Android Thanks To Cheap Phones

According to Google’s executive chairman Eric Schmidt, Android’s future growth lies in the success of cheaper phones sold in emerging markets.



Speaking at AllThingsD’s mobile conference today, Schmidt said there are about 750 million Android phones running right now. He expects that number to reach 1 billion by the end of 2013 and 2 billion in another year or two.

How?

In two to four years, Schmidt says today’s technology will be so cheap that manufacturers will be able to sell Android phones for next to nothing, opening up a big opportunity for poorer emerging markets to get connected.

“Our goal is to reach everybody,” Schmidt said. “A new generation of low-cost Android manufacturers will enter the market, especially in Asia.”

“These devices today, in two years are going to be significantly cheaper,” Schmidt continued, referring to the current generation of top-tier Android phones. “In four years they’ll be phenomenally cheaper. A relatively inexpensive smartphone with a browser is all you need to get the world’s information.”

