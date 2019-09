Eric Schmidt, testifying at the Google-Oracle trial, decided to take a shot at Microsoft:



Eric Schmidt says Google was primarily concerned about $MSFT at Android birth. Notes that it’s hard to relate to that now. Snap! — alexei oreskovic (@lexnfx) April 24, 2012

