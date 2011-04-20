Eric Schmidt Just Got A Huge Salary Hike

Photo: Associated Press

When Eric Schmidt was the CEO of Google, he earned a salary of $1 per year, just like the two cofounders Larry Page and Sergey Brin.But according to a recent Google SEC filing, that changed on April 4 when Page took over.



Schmidt is now making $1.25 million per year for his role as Chairman of the board. He can earn a bonus of up to 400% for a maximum of $6.0 million.

Schmidt of course owns plenty of Google shares, and just recently sold more than $300 million worth.

The filing also notes that Alan Eustace, who was recently promoted to lead Google’s search efforts has a new official title: Senior Vice President, Knowledge. That must look pretty cool on a business card.

