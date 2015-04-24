Eric Schmidt just bought 20% of hedge fund DE Shaw for $500 million or so. It controls $32 billion.

Google chairman Eric Schmidt just bought a 20% stake in hedge fund manager DE Shaw.
The stake was previously owned by the estate of Lehman Brothers Holdings.
DE Shaw manages about $US32 billion in assets.
Schmidt bought the stake through his family office, Hillspire.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed in a press release.
Last year, the WSJ reported that Boston investment firm Affiliated Managers Group was in talks to buy the same 20% stake for $US500 million.
When Lehman bought the stake in 2007, it reportedly paid between $US750 million and $US800 million.
Schmidt is worth $US8 billion or $US9 billion, according to most estimates.
We reached out to DE Shaw for comment and will update this story if the firm gets back to us.
