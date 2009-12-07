Eric Schmidt Joins Twitter*

UPDATE 2: Schmidt is on Twitter with the handle @ericschmidt. Go forth and follow him.



Original: Eric Schmidt is on Twitter with the handle @eschmidt0, according to TechCrunch. He signed up last night.

So far his tweeting has been limited to two promotions. We’re still waiting to find out when he’s eating a sandwich.

UPDATE 1: We should note that we don’t know for sure this is him. It could be a faker. This guy is following Tony Robbins and Heidi Montag. We doubt Eric Schmidt went on a binge and started following 73 people right away, and opted for those two — unless he followed them unknowingly via Twitter’s suggested users list.

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1cf2d900000000006cae97/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="eric schmidt twitter" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

