Eric Schmidt Is Writing A Management Book Based On What It Was Like Running Google

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt signs deal to write management guide due out in fall of 2014.

Now that he is no longer Google’s CEO, Eric Schmidt evidently has a lot more time to write books.

After releasing a technology treatise about his vision of the future in an Internet-connected world, Schmidt will share some of the management tips that he learned while running Google Inc. for a decade.

The upcoming book will be called “No Adult Supervision Required: How To Build Successful 21st Century Companies.” Schmidt is co-writing it with Jonathan Rosenberg, one of Schmidt’s top lieutenants at Google.

Publisher Business Plus, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, announced Monday that it plans to release the book in the fall of 2014.

Schmidt was Google’s CEO from 2001 to 2011, when company co-founder Larry Page took over. Schmidt remains Mountain View, Calif.-based Google’s executive chairman.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

