Google's Eric Schmidt Really Wants You To Ditch That IPhone For Christmas

Tired of your iPhone? This debate has been endless with people like ZDNet’s James Kendrick weighing the positive and the negative aspects of switching over to Android.

Now Google chairman Eric Schmidt has written a personal post on his Google+ page, advising readers on how to switch from Apple and join the Android community.

“Many of my iPhone friends are converting to Android,” he writes. “They are a great Christmas present to an iPhone user!”

Unfortunately, Schmidt’s guide is so long — at least 14 steps — that it may convince some iPhone users that it’s simply easier to stick with Apple.

One of the instructions is: “Import the vCard file into Gmail/contacts using the ‘Import contacts’ command and it should have manually added your contacts. Delete any duplicates or use the ‘More / Find & merge duplicates’ function.”

And there are five footnotes to the instructions, too.

(To be fair, converting from Android to iPhone is no picnic, either.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.