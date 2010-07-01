Eric Schmidt Invests In Android App Store Competitor PocketGear

Photo: Associated Press

Eric Schmidt has made an investment in app distribution company PocketGear, David Ruddock at Android Police reports.A PocketGear employee is emailing developers pitching them on selling their apps through PocketGear’s store. Part of that pitch is the fact that, “Eric Schmidt, CEO of Google, believes in us and is one of our most recent investors. (not yet announced).”



We emailed PocketGear, but CEO Jud Bowman declined to confirm the report.

If Eric Schmidt invested in the company, it was probably a small amount. But, it’s certainly interesting that he’s investing in a third party app distribution platform.

In the pitch to developers, PocketGear says 20-30% of Android owners don’t use the Android Marketplace to buy apps.

Here’s some more info on the company from its website:

Delivered $400 million of paid downloads

32,000+ developers

140,000+ apps & content titles

Customers in 175+ countries

2,000+ unique devices supported

1.1 million newsletter subscribers

Partners & App Stores

Powering 40+ partner solutions

4 of the world’s top 5 OEM & Device Mfgs

3 of the world’s top 10 mobile operators

4 of the top 5 US mobile operators

1,000+ developer storefronts

See Also: CHART OF THE DAY: iPhone Owners Download Twice As Many Paid Apps As Android Owners

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.