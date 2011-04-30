Eric Schmidt Invests In Israeli Start-up: Eyeview Localizes Video Ads

Eyeview, a company which provides brands and their agencies with tools to localise in-instream advertising, has received investment from ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt’s venture fund, Oren Harnevo said in this interview with Beet.TV

The investment of just over $1 million brings total investment in the Israel/U.S. start-up to $6 million. Other investors include Gemini and Lightspeed.

The company launched quietly earlier this year in the United States with localised campaigns for Bed Bath & Beyond, Johnson & Johnson and other major brands.

Yesterday, we spoke with Harnevo about the company and its market opportunities.

Harnevo is the brother of Ran Harnevo, founder of 5Min and now head of Aol Video.



