Eric Schmidt: Google's Policy Is To "Get Right Up To The Creepy Line And Not Cross It"

CEO Eric Schmidt doesn’t make it easy for Google’s PR team.



Speaking at the Newseum, The Hill reports, Eric said:

There is what I call the creepy line. The Google policy on a lot of things is to get right up to the creepy line and not cross it.

If you don’t cross the creepy line, we suppose by definition you aren’t creepy. But making it a policy to go right up to that line “on a lot of things” is, well, something a lot like creepy.

Eric also jokingly responded to a question about implanting microchips in people’s brains by saying that such a move would cross the creepy line “at least for the moment, until the technology gets better.”

All in good fun, but Googlers really have a knack for saying things like this, and we suspect it doesn’t make the company any more loveable. Founder and president Sergey Brin recently raised some eyebrows when he said he wanted Google to become “the third half of your brain.”

Just yesterday, we were speaking to a Googler about the limits of machine translation. “Humans understand things that we don’t,” he explained.

Too true.

