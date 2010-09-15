Eric Schmidt: We're Not Making A Facebook Rival

CEO Eric Schmidt tried to shoot down the idea that Google was building a stand alone social networking site yesterday.



Schmidt says the company will just add layers of social features to current products offered.

Reuters quotes him saying, “If you think about it, it’s obvious. With your permission, knowing more about who your friends are, we can provide more tailored recommendations. Search quality can get better.”

He also said, “Everybody has convinced themselves that there’s some huge project about to get announced next week. And I can assure you that’s not the case,”

So, that’s that? No Google Me, no Facebook killer? How boring.

