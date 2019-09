Check out this Q&A with Larry Page and Eric Schmidt during Google Zeitgeist.



They respond to an open-ended question about the future of Google and touch on the self-driving car project.

Schmidt comments,”Our computers drive your car better than you do when you’re drunk.”

We would certainly hope so.

Start at 29:30 to see Schmidt’s comment.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.