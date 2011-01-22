Let's Be Serious: Eric Schmidt Got Canned

We’re fans of Eric Schmidt and blown away by what Google has accomplished under his watch, and there’s nothing embarrassing about getting fired.



But let’s be serious: Eric got fired.

Starting with Eric’s bizarre and self-serving tweet–“day-to-day adult supervision is no longer needed”–through his carefully worded blog post that screamed “friction at the top,” through his patronizing remarks about how he thinks Larry Page is finally “ready” to be CEO, it seemed clear that Eric got shoved out the door.

Specifically, it seemed that far from adult supervision no longer being needed, Eric’s opinions were no longer wanted.

And, sure, maybe Eric got tired of that and decided to go do something else. But it amounts to the same thing: The folks who control Google, Larry and Sergey, decided that they were done with Eric.

So they canned him.

Is this a good move for Google?

Jeff Bezos? Or Jerry Yang…

We’ll see. So far everyone thinks it is. And maybe Google’s flailing in social and local and daily deals and enterprise and many other areas is, in fact, due to a lack of firm, clear leadership at the top–a problem that will now be fixed.But it may also be that Sergey and Larry should have listened to Eric more and that Google will now fully succumb to its biggest weakness, which is an over-emphasis on technology instead of brands and services.

In any event, one thing is clear: As long as Larry and Sergey remain at Google, no one else will ever really be CEO.

So for the sake of Googlers and Google shareholders and Google customers, everyone had better hope that Larry is indeed “ready” and that being directly responsible for the performance of a $30 billion global corporation with 20,000+ employees is a job he’ll be cut out for.

Specifically, everyone had better hope that Larry will prove to be the next Jeff Bezos or Mark Zuckerberg, not the next Jerry Yang.

Stay tuned…

