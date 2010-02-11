Eric Schmidt: Cut My R&D Taxes And Let Me Hire Foreigners, Or Else Our Economy Is Doomed

Today, the Washington Post published a letter from Google CEO Eric Schmidt laying out his five-step plan for turning around the economy around.



Here are the key points:

“Congress should ensure that every bill it passes promotes competition over protecting the interests of incumbents.”

“If we want to be a leader in new industries such as green energy, we have to accept that some of our investments won’t pan out.”

“We need to extend the R&D tax credit so businesses can confidently invest in their future.”

“Government-funded research should be made public through “a Wikipedia of ideas,” so entrepreneurs can harness ideas commercially.”

“The best and brightest from around the world come to study at U.S. universities. After graduation, they are forced to leave because they can’t get visas. It’s ridiculous.”

