Eric Schmidt, Craig Mundie Join Obama's Tech Advisory Council

President Obama announced the roster for his President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, which will advise him “about national strategies to nurture and sustain a culture of scientific innovation.”

Among the members: Google CEO Eric Schmidt, Microsoft chief research and strategy officer Craig Mundie, and a bunch of academic-types.

