Eric Schmidt Cost-Cuts-Coming Interview, 60-Second Version

Nicholas Carlson

Eric Schmidt on Bloomberg talking about Google’s coming cost cuts. Highlights:

  • No layoffs
  • Continued “overspending” on CAPEX
  • Slowing hiring,
  • Cutting marketing costs
  • Avoid blowing cash on acquisitions.

Also, Eric hopes non-PC based search advertising will account for “more than one per cent” of the company’s revenues — some day. That is a bit more conservative than his previous assessment that mobile advertising was a bigger opportunity than PC. (See: “Google Still Dreaming of a $50 Billion Mobile Ad Market“)

But don’t take our word for it. Check out the convenient 60-second version of Schmidt’s 10 minute Bloomberg TV interview, below.

