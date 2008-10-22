Eric Schmidt Cost-Cuts-Coming Interview, 60-Second Version

Eric Schmidt on Bloomberg talking about Google’s coming cost cuts. Highlights:
- No layoffs
- Continued “overspending” on CAPEX
- Slowing hiring,
- Cutting marketing costs
- Avoid blowing cash on acquisitions.
Also, Eric hopes non-PC based search advertising will account for “more than one per cent” of the company’s revenues — some day. That is a bit more conservative than his previous assessment that mobile advertising was a bigger opportunity than PC. (See: “Google Still Dreaming of a $50 Billion Mobile Ad Market“)
But don’t take our word for it. Check out the convenient 60-second version of Schmidt’s 10 minute Bloomberg TV interview, below.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.