It Looks Like Eric Schmidt Closed His Instagram Account After It Was Revealed He Followed Lots Of Half-Naked Women

Eric Schmidt once famously, and somewhat creepily, said, “If you have something that you don’t want anyone to know, maybe you shouldn’t be doing it in the first place.”



It appears as though that was more, “do as I say,” rather than, “do as I do,” advice from Schmidt because he shut down his Instagram after being caught following a lot of women in barely-there outfits.

Last Thursday, Sam Biddle at Valleywag revealed that Schmidt followed a lot of young women who take photos of themselves wearing bikinis or posing provocatively on Instagram. This, as Biddle noted, was in stark contrast to the people Schmidt followed on Twitter, which are mostly boring tech types.

After Schmidt’s embarrassing Instagram account became public, it’s been shut down. It looks like he didn’t want anyone to know about his real interests in life. Maybe he shouldn’t have done it in the first place?

We emailed Google for a comment, but we’re not holding out breath for a response.

A sample of some photos from the women Schmidt followed, via Valleywag:

