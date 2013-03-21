Eric Schmidt: Despite Google's Executive Shakeup, Chrome And Android Will Remain Separate

Eric Schmidt.

Google chairman Eric Schmidt said today that the company will keep its two operating systems, Chrome OS and Android, separate.



Schmidt made the remark at a conference in India, Reuters reports.

Last week, Google’s Andy Rubin stepped down as Android boss and was replaced by Sundar Pichai, the guy in charge of Chrome. That caused many to speculate Google would eventually merge its two operating systems into one product.

Schmidt’s statement seems to shoot down that theory, but he did say there would be more “commonality” between Android and Chrome moving forward.

Currently, Android powers mobile devices like tablets and smartphones while Chrome powers laptop and desktop computers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.