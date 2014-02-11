Google Chairman Eric Schmidt Reportedly Dropped $US22 Million On A House Near The Playboy Mansion

Madeline Stone
Eric schmidt new houseColdwell Banker/Wikipedia

Former Google CEO and current executive chairman Eric Schmidt leads a fabulous life filled with luxurious yachts, homes in Silicon Valley and New York City, and even his own private jet.

Now the New York Post is reporting that the tech mogul has scooped up yet another home: a 9,182-square-foot “French chateau” in Los Angeles’ Holmby Hills neighbourhood.

According to the Post, which cites unnamed sources, the seven-bedroom house once belonged to Veronique Peck, the late wife of Hollywood legend Gregory Peck.

And luckily for Schmidt (who’s rumoured to be a bit of a ladies’ man), the chateau is about a five minutes’ walk from the Playboy Mansion.

Schmidt reportedly spent $US22 million on the purchase, which had been listed for $US24.995 million with Coldwell Banker. That’s a minuscule amount compared to his estimated net worth of $US8.3 billion.

The house was originally built in 1932.

It sits on 1.3 acres of land.

The formal living room's decor is lavish, though a bit outdated.

Huge windows throughout the house look out onto a secluded, landscaped yard.

The patio looks like it would be a very pleasant spot for entertaining.

And there's a pool in the backyard, too.

