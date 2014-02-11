Google Chairman Eric Schmidt Reportedly Dropped $US22 Million On A House Near The Playboy Mansion

Former Google CEO and current executive chairman Eric Schmidt leads a fabulous life filled with luxurious yachts, homes in Silicon Valley and New York City, and even his own private jet.

Now the New York Post is reporting that the tech mogul has scooped up yet another home: a 9,182-square-foot “French chateau” in Los Angeles’ Holmby Hills neighbourhood.

According to the Post, which cites unnamed sources, the seven-bedroom house once belonged to Veronique Peck, the late wife of Hollywood legend Gregory Peck.

And luckily for Schmidt (who’s rumoured to be a bit of a ladies’ man), the chateau is about a five minutes’ walk from the Playboy Mansion.

Schmidt reportedly spent $US22 million on the purchase, which had been listed for $US24.995 million with Coldwell Banker. That’s a minuscule amount compared to his estimated net worth of $US8.3 billion.

