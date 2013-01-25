FLASHBACK: Eric Schmidt Bails On Davos Party The Moment Mark Zuckerberg's Sister Starts Singing

Randi at another gig.

Two folks who don’t appear to be at Davos this year, unfortunately, are Google CEO Eric Schmidt and Mark Zuckerberg’s sister Randi.Eric and the Google team are usually fixtures here. But, this year, Google has canceled its traditional Friday-night Davos party, and Yahoo has taken its place.



(Google execs defect to Yahoo, Yahoo takes over Google’s Davos party… is there some larger meaning here?)

Randi Zuckerberg, meanwhile, also doesn’t appear to be here, which means she isn’t knocking folks dead with her late-night singing at the Hotel Europe.

(Randi’s a great singer. Anytime you have a chance to hear her sing, take it.)

Anyway, last night, as I was walking by the Hotel Europe at 1am on my way back to my ski lodge, I remembered a funny moment last year, when Randi started singing, Silicon Valley muse Robert Scoble started dancing, and Eric Schmidt quickly left.

Last year, when I hoofed up the Hotel Europe steps at 1:20am, the place was jammed. If there was a “piano” in the bar, it was obscured by the hundreds of people in front of it.

There seemed to be a sort of stage at the back of the room, though.

And Randi was on it, singing.

And Robert Scoble was on it, too. Dancing.

I was way in the back, and the video and sound from my vantage point were total crap (see below). But it will give you a taste of the nightly Davos bash at the Europe. And you might also enjoy Google chairman Eric Schmidt’s startling cameo!

(For what it’s worth, I didn’t get the impression that Eric’s departure had anything to do with Randi’s singing or Scoble’s dancing. Maybe it was just bedtime.)

Video by Henry Blodget

