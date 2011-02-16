Google CEO Reveals Details On What's Next For Android

Google CEO Eric Schmidt at Mobile World Congress

Google CEO Eric Schmidt offered some details about the next version of Android in a question-and-answer session at Mobile World Congress earlier today.An audience member questioned Schmidt about Google’s fragmented OS strategy, with Android 2.3 (Gingerbread) for smartphones, Android 3.0 (Honeycomb) for tablets, and Chrome for netbooks.



Schmidt said that the next version of Android will be out in about six months, and will consolidate features from both 2.3 and 3.0 in a single platform.

He explained that the Android codenames are in alphabetical order — G for Gingerbread, H for Honeycomb — and confirmed the next codename would be a dessert beginning with the letter I. The likely name: Ice Cream Sandwich.

Schmidt also said that he wished Nokia had chosen Android instead of Windows Phone 7, and that he hopes Nokia will embrace Android in the future.

Apart from Android, he also said that Chrome is going to compete in the PC market, sketched out a vision of the future in which highly creative TV-like advertisements would be targeted to particular users and sent to mobile phones, and said that once-and-future Google CEO Larry Page was very happy NOT to travel to Barcelona — he’s leaving all the travel to Schmidt. He also reiterated his past statements that Microsoft, not Facebook, is Google’s most important competitor.

Related: LIFE AFTER GOOGLE: Eric Schmidt’s $60 Million Ocean Adventure

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.