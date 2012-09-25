ERIC SCHMIDT: Apple Should Have Stuck With Google Maps

Photo: Google via Google+

Google chairman Eric Schmidt was pretty candid with reporters in Tokyo about Apple, Android and Apple’s maps controversy.Schmidt said, “We think it would have been better if they had kept ours. But what do I know? What were we going to do, force them not to change their mind? It’s their call.”



Reuters was there to jot down the quotes.

The conversation shifted to Android and Schmidt said, “Apple is the exception, and the Android system is the common model, which is why our market share is so much higher.” He added that the media is “obsessed with Apple’s marketing events and Apple’s branding” and so it doesn’t write about the fact that Android is a bigger operating system.

“That’s great for Apple but the numbers are on our side,” said Schmidt.

He was in Japan to promote the release of a new Android tablet. As he played with the maps in front of reporters, he said, “Take that Apple,” but quickly added, “That was a joke by the way.”

Uh, huh. Sure.

