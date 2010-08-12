Seriously? Eric Schmidt Thinks There Should Be No Anonymity Online?

Eric Schmidt has been widely quoted as saying the following at the Techonomy conference last week:



“The only way to manage this is true transparency and no anonymity. In a world of asynchronous threats, it is too dangerous for there not to be some way to identify you. We need a [verified] name service for people. Governments will demand it.”

ReadWriteWeb describes the context for this remark as “on the misuse of information for criminal or anti-social purposes.”

Now, we assume that by now everyone understands that, if prosecutors want to find out who someone is online, they can already sub-poena server logs, IP addresses, and so forth. But Eric’s comments make it sound as if he wants to go farther than that.

Specifically, it sounds as though he wants an Internet in which everyone has to comment and interact under their real names.

If so, is he serious? Does he want to qualify that at all? Is he out of his mind?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.