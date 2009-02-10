Eric Schmidt Advising The Tories (GOOG)

Google (GOOG) CEO Eric Schmidt may have famously supported Barack Obama in the US Presidential contest, but Eric isn’t adverse to working with right-wing pols. Across the pond, Eric will be advising the British Conservative Party as the UK struggles with the global recession.



AP: Eric Schmidt, the chairman and chief executive officer of search engine Google Inc., has been recruited to help Britain’s main opposition political party going into next year’s expected general election, the Conservative Party said Monday.

Party leader David Cameron said Schmidt will be the international business adviser to his new Economic Recovery Committee, which will meet every two weeks to discuss the economic crisis and policy responses…

Prime Minister Gordon Brown has to call a general election by June 2010 and if current opinion polls persist, then the Conservative Party could well return to power.

See Also: Tech Stars Welcome Obama With $50,000 Gifts

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.