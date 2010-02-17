Eric Schmidt: 60,000 Android-Based Phones Are Shipping Each Day

Eric Schmidt says 60,000 Android-based phones are shipped on daily basis, Greg Kumparak at MobileCrunch reports.



Multiply it by 365, and Android-based phones are shipping 21.9 million units a year. For a point of comparison, in the last quarter Apple sold 8.7 million iPhones, which is 94,565 per day on average. In 2009, Apple sold 25 million iPhones.

This is pretty impressive for Google, but it’s not a big surprise. Android is available on Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile, three of the four major U.S. carriers. It’s on a growing number of handsets from a growing number of manufacturers. It has also penetrated popular consciousness.

These Android numbers mean big gains in market share should be coming throughout the year. In December Android only had penetrated 5.2% of the U.S. smartphone market, according to comScore. Apple had 25%.

