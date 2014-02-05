Google Chairman Eric Schmidt Awarded $US100 Million In Stock And $US6 Million In Cash

Google has given its chairman Eric Schmidt $US100 million worth of restricted stock and a $US6 million cash bonus because of the company’s performance in 2013, according to an SEC filing.

Schmidt will get the $US6 million cash bonus on February 14, which should make for a very nice Valentine’s Day.

He gets the stock on February 5 and it will vest over four years starting in May 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.