Google Chairman Eric Schmidt Awarded $US100 Million In Stock And $US6 Million In Cash

Eric schmidt talking on motorola moto xREUTERS/Rick WilkingGoogle chairman Eric Schmidt.

Google has given its chairman Eric Schmidt $US100 million worth of restricted stock and a $US6 million cash bonus because of the company’s performance in 2013, according to an SEC filing.

Schmidt will get the $US6 million cash bonus on February 14, which should make for a very nice Valentine’s Day.

He gets the stock on February 5 and it will vest over four years starting in May 2015.

