You'll Never Believe What This Hedge Fund Manager Wrote His Children's Book About

Eric Rosenfeld, the hedge fund manager of Crescendo Partners, just wrote a children’s book and you’ll never guess what it’s about.



We’ll say it quietly for the sensitive folks: Farting.

The book, Mrs. Buttkiss and the Big Surprise, speaks for itself in this promo:

Mrs. Buttkiss is the charming tale of a big woman with a big secret. She’s been holding in a fart….forever. And she’s terrified of what will happen when she finally lets it out. So what happens when Mrs. B finally lets it out? Will her greatest fears be realised? Or will the outcome be . . . magical?

We’re going with magical.

Here’s why Rosenfeld thought this book would be a good idea, in his own words:

He was desperately trying to get his three kids (then aged 6, 8 and 10) to settle down and go to sleep. Knowing exactly what got their attention, Eric dreamed up Mrs. B and her secret. The kids quieted down in minutes—and soon began to laugh. And laugh. By the end, all three were in hysterics.

He’s including a free whoopie cushion with purchase.

(Via CityAM)

