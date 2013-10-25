Learn How To Make Mayonnaise Like Celebrity Chef Eric Ripert

Megan Willett

Eric Ripert is the genius chef behind the best restaurant in New York City, Le Bernardin.

But unlike some famous chefs, Ripert is not content to keep all of his kitchen tips and tricks to himself. He instead chose to share some of his easy how-to recipes on his personal Facebook page.

Ripert was kind enough to let us publish some of his images and instructions — here’s his step-by-step guide to making your own (extremely tasty) mayonnaise.

STEP 1) Get three yolks, one teaspoon of mustard, and salt and pepper at the ready. (Ripert recommend keeping the egg whites for a nice meringue or egg white omelet.)

Eric Ripert how to make mayonnaise step 1Eric Ripert/Facebook

STEP 2) Add the salt, pepper, and mustard in at the beginning to help it emulsify and stabilise.

Eric Ripert how to make mayonnaise step 2Eric Ripert/Facebook

STEP 3) Mix the eggs, mustard, and seasonings with a whisk and let rest for 30 seconds.

Eric Ripert how to make mayonnaise step 3Eric Ripert/Facebook

STEP 4) Add vegetable oil very slowly into the mix as you whisk. (Ripert says grape seed oil is actually best since it keeps the mayo together when refrigerated.)

Eric Ripert how to make mayonnaise step 4Eric Ripert/Facebook

STEP 5) Keep whisking — you should start to see it getting thicker.

Eric Ripert how to make mayonnaise step 5Eric Ripert/Facebook

STEP 6) When it’s so thick it sticks to whisk, it’s ready.

Eric Ripert how to make mayonnaise step 6Eric Ripert/Facebook

STEP 7) At the very end, add a teaspoon of vinegar or lemon juice and mix a few more times. It will help for thickness and add a little more flavour. Done!

Eric Ripert how to make mayonnaise step 7Eric Ripert/Facebook

