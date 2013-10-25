Learn How To Make Mayonnaise Like Celebrity Chef Eric Ripert

Eric Ripert is the genius chef behind the best restaurant in New York City, Le Bernardin.

But unlike some famous chefs, Ripert is not content to keep all of his kitchen tips and tricks to himself. He instead chose to share some of his easy how-to recipes on his personal Facebook page.

Ripert was kind enough to let us publish some of his images and instructions — here’s his step-by-step guide to making your own (extremely tasty) mayonnaise.

STEP 1) Get three yolks, one teaspoon of mustard, and salt and pepper at the ready. (Ripert recommend keeping the egg whites for a nice meringue or egg white omelet.)

STEP 2) Add the salt, pepper, and mustard in at the beginning to help it emulsify and stabilise.

STEP 3) Mix the eggs, mustard, and seasonings with a whisk and let rest for 30 seconds.

STEP 4) Add vegetable oil very slowly into the mix as you whisk. (Ripert says grape seed oil is actually best since it keeps the mayo together when refrigerated.)

STEP 5) Keep whisking — you should start to see it getting thicker.

STEP 6) When it’s so thick it sticks to whisk, it’s ready.

STEP 7) At the very end, add a teaspoon of vinegar or lemon juice and mix a few more times. It will help for thickness and add a little more flavour. Done!

