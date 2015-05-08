Buy these bottles of rosé and tell your friends that one of the greatest chefs alive recommend them to you

As a Frenchman, Michelin-starred chef, and practicing Buddhist, living the good life comes naturally to Eric Ripert.

The man is a study in zen, elegance, and good manners.

Come summertime in the Hamptons (Sag Harbour to be exact), Ripert can often be found with a glass of rosé in hand, whether at home or on the sunsplashed patio at Pierre’s restaurant (aka the unofficial French embassy to Bridgehampton). To boot, last winter he opened a wine bar, Aldo Sohm, next to his much-lauded midtown Manhattan restaurant, Le Bernardin.

What Ripert looks for in a bottle of rosé:

As for his personal taste in rosé wine (she of youth, myriad hues, and diverse grape varietals), Ripert says, “I like rosés that are light in colour — mineral, dry with little acidity.”

Advice for anyone who’s new to rosé:

“Over the years, Provence has become the world capital of rosé. Look for something not too strong in alcohol and not too inexpensive. There’s no such thing as a good bargain for a good bottle of wine,” he tells us.

The bottles he buys at home in the Hamptons:

“For myself, my favourite rosé is the one and only Domaine Ott,” says Ripert. Hailing from Provence, the label’s current vintages can be difficult to find, even in New York City. We found the 2012 Chateau de Selle Rosé Coeur de Grain Côtes de Provence on InternationalWineShop.com for $US95 (that’s for a 1.5-litre bottle). It’s a pale, bone dry rosé with notes of lemon, peach, vanilla, and cinnamon.

Given the amount of time he spends in the Hamptons, Ripert has also familiarized himself with the many Long Island rosés. His favourites are from Wolffer Estate and Channing Daughters.

The $US18 Wolffer Estate rosé is easy enough to find locally (try the Whole Foods Wine Store), but you can order it straight from the wnery, too. It’s crisp, balanced, and extremely easy to drink (just add porch chair and sunset view).

Channing Daughters has seven different rosés ($US20-$US25 per bottle) to choose from and they can also be ordered online. The 2014 Rosato di Cabernet Franc — with its floral, fruity aromas and long finish — is an excellent choice for seafood pairings; it will certainly step up your next takeout sushi dinner.

