This Man Printed Out A Brand New Half Of His Face

Restaurant manager Eric Moger lost half of his face to cancer.



Now the Sydney Morning Herald reports that his 3D-printed facial prosthetic has made his life normal again.

By scanning and creating a digital 3D model of Moger’s face, surgeons were able to use a computer to fill in the missing parts.

This prosthetic was then rendered in nylon plastic using a special machine that can lay the material down layer by layer.

Moger is able to drink a glass of water normally again. Head over to the Sydney Morning Herald for the full story >

