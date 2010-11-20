No One Took Eric Mindich's Crown - He's Still The Youngest Person Ever To Be Named Goldman Partner

Mindich

As of two days ago, Eric Mindich still holds the record of the youngest person ever to be named Partner at Goldman Sachs.Dhruv Piplani came close, he’s 29, but Mindich was made Partner at 27.



And with his record, it’s hard to believe that anyone will be able to take his crown.

Mindich, now 43, apparently interned at Goldman starting his Sophomore year at Harvard. He started at the firm as soon as he graduated in 1988, and by 1992, he was in charge of Goldman’s risk arbitrage team, made up of 25 traders.

By 1994, he’d made the firm so much money that they had to make him Partner.

It didn’t keep him around for long though. By 2003, Mindich had started his hedge fund, Eton Park.

Piplani, by the way, is an equity derivatives trader based out of Hong Kong. He began his career at UBS, where he played on the cricket team and was made executive director before transferring to Goldman. In 2008, he made Trader Monthly’s list of best 30 traders under 30. He graduated from Texas A&M in 2008 with a degree in Chemical engineering. He’s all the more reason why it’ll be so hard to break Mindich’s record.

