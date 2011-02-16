Eric Mindich's Eton Park Slashes Potash Stake And Buys Up Gold, Mining And Energy

Eric Mindich’s Eton Park just filed its latest 13F and the hedge fund has opened a ton of new stakes in gold and energy.



Eton took up a massive new position in Argentine energy company YPF Sociedad Anonima — it’s now the firm’s 7th largest holding.

As for gold, metals and mining, there are new stakes in Barrick, Goldcorp, El Paso, Platinum group and Exco, and in energy National Fuel Gas, Williams and Energy XXI.

He slashed his Potash stake, which he’d loaded up on in Q3.

In Q4 Mindich also liked health care, and opened new stakes in King Pharma, Mindray and Emergency Medical Services.

And financials — long a favourite of the former Goldman Sachs partner — are still a massive chunk of the Mindich portfolio.

Eton Park opened stakes in:

YPF SOCIEDAD ANONIMA ~$356 million ( ~7,275,800 shares)

KING PHARMACEUTICALS INC ~$142 million (10,000,000 shares)

MINDRAY MEDICAL ~$88 million (3,137,000 shares)

GARMIN ~$81 million (2,500,000 shares)

Also Goldcorp; Electronic Arts; Williams; Vivo; Energy XXI; Platinum Group; Jacobs; Longtop Financial ADR; Beckman Coutler; Invesco; Grupo Televisa; National Fuel Gas; El Paso; Exco Resources; Emergency Medical Services

Eton Park increased stakes in:

VIACOM ~$634 million (added 500,000 shares to take stake to 4,000,000 shares)

CITIGROUP ~$395 million (added 20,000,000 shares to take stake to 80,500,000 shares)

JPMORGAN ~$391 million (added 1,000,000 shares to take stake to 8,412,000 shares)

GENZYME ~$253 (added ~1,400,000 shares to take stake to 3,530,000 shares)

MSCI INC ~$214 million (added 400,000 shares to take stake to 5,900,000 shares)

TIME WARNER INC ~$131 million (added 1,600,000 shares to take stake to 3,600,000 shares)

Also Vimpelcom; NCR; Pampa; Yamana; Lonhro

Eton Park decreased stakes in:

SPDR GOLD TRUST ~$597 million (~4,500,000 shares)

POTASH ~$47 million (250,000 shares)

VERISK ANALYTICS ~$254 million (7,500,000 shares)

SCRIPPS ~$162 million (~3,000,000 shares)

CIT ~$159 million (~3,300,000 shares)

Also BP PLC Sponsorded ADR; Pfizer; Hospira; Sterlite Industries; Barrick Gold; Hansen

The hedge fund’s Top 10 holdings are:

Viacom SPDR Gold Morgan Stanley Citi JP Morgan Airgas YPF Sponsorsed ADR Bank of America Comcast Amdocs

For more13F coverage, go here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.