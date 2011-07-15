paralysed College Football Player Tweets Inspirational Photos Of Himself Standing

Eric LeGrand, the Rutgers football player who was paralysed from the neck down during a game last season, posted an inspirational photo of himself standing up during a physical therapy session.



Photographed with his beaming mother, LeGrand tweeted two inspirational messages:”standing up little by little in therapy,” and “Standing tall, we can’t fall.”

LeGrand suffered his injury on October 16th, 2010 in a game against Army at New Meadlowlands Stadium. The defensive tackle made a strong tackle on Army’s return man Malcolm Brown, but he fractured his C3 and C4 vertebrae during the play.

The initial fear was that LeGrand would never be able to walk again, but his Twitter suggests he is making amazing progress. LeGrand believes he will one day walk again.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.