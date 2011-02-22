Eric LeGrand Makes First Public Appearance

Last fall Rutgers University football player Eric LeGrand was paralysed after making a tackle on special teams against Army. After four months of therapy and rehab, he made his first public appearance at the Laugh to Heal Comedy Fest Fundraiser for the Eric LeGrand Believe Fund. The fundraiser featured seven comedians and thousands of supporters to include Rutgers alum Bill Bellamy. When LeGrand inspirationally entered the Rutgers Athletic centre on Saturday in a motorised wheelchair, 3,000 supporters rose to a memorable standing ovation to show their support for their beloved football star.



LeGrand, who is recovering at the Kessler Institute in West Orange, is showing sensory improvement as he has movement in his shoulders, sensation throughout his body, and is breathing without a ventilator. LeGrand has also resumed his studies at Rutgers to pursue his degree.

For those who want information on how to donate to the Eric LeGrand Believe Fund, please click here.

This post originally appeard at The Matador Sports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.