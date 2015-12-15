Here's the 9-step plan to save Yahoo

Ethan Miller/Getty Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

Investor Eric Jackson recently launched a big attack on Yahoo, sending its board a 99-page presentation that made the case for why Yahoo should find a new CEO.

Jackson’s fund, SpringOwl, isn’t a major shareholder in Yahoo. SpringOwl is only a $300 million fund. But his plan is to round up major shareholders to rally around his plan. He says several are already supportive.

If you don’t have time to rip through all 99 slides of the full presentation, here are the 9 most important that highlight Jackson’s plan to fix the company.

This is his plan to save Yahoo.

