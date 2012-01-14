Why You Should Stay At Your Corporate Job Instead Of Jumping To A Startup

Eric Jackson of Ironfire Capital

These days startups are popping up everywhere.In Q4 of 2009, less than 10% of state VC deals were devoted to seed funding in New York and California. By mid-2011, that figure jumped to 25% in Silicon Alley (NYC) and 13% in Silicon Valley (via Mashable).



But just because things are trending in that direction does not mean launching a company is a smart move for everyone.

Eric Jackson, who’s the founder and managing member of Ironfire Capital, offered up 10 tips to Forbes about why you shouldn’t be so quick to leave your corporate gig. We’ve highlighted the top 5:

1. It’s really tough to figure out who’s going to be the next Facebook or Twitter.

2. There’s more money to be made, and invested in new technologies, at large companies.

3. Sometimes it’s best to try and crush the competition after they come up with the good idea.

4. If you don’t like your boss, you can switch teams. At a startup, you’re stuck with him or her.

5. Most successful people have long tenures at established companies.

It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of launching a startup. Keep in mind that lots of successful entrepreneurs worked at their desk jobs until their startups really took off.

Read all of Jackson’s tips and more of his advice at Forbes >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.