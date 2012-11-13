Eric Holder Is Reportedly Staying On As Attorney General

Photo: Flikr

As little as four days ago, the country’s attorney general said he was unsure whether he stick with the president for another four years.But today the New York Post has learned Eric Holder will be staying on as the country’s top law-enforcement official.



Holder came under fire this summer over the botched “Fast and Furious” operation in which the U.S. government let arms dealers sell illegal guns in a bid to track the weapons.

But the Justice Department “found no evidence” in September that Holder knew of inappropriate tactics used in the operation.

Still, sources tell the Post not everyone in the White House is happy with Holder’s extended tenure.

“I don’t know if everyone in the White House wants him [Holder] to stay, but the important guy does, and that’s all that matters,”a source told the Post.

Holder’s office declined to comment to the Post.

