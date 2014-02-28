Attorney General Eric Holder Released From Hospital After Experiencing 'Faintness And Shortness Of Breath'

Reuters/Stephen Lam U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder speaks on stage during the annual meeting of the American Bar Association in San Francisco, California August 12, 2013

Attorney General Eric Holder was taken to a D.C.-area hospital Thursday morning after experiencing faintness and shortness of breath during a morning meeting, the Department of Justice said. He remained hospitalized for a few hours before being released Thursday afternoon.

DOJ spokesman Brian Fallon said Thursday morning that Holder was in good condition.

“During his regular morning meeting with senior staff, the Attorney General began experiencing symptoms including faintness and shortness of breath,” Fallon said.

He was discharged later in the day and sent home to rest, according to The Associated Press.

This post has been updated.

