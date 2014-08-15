ERIC HOLDER: Ferguson Police Should 'Consider' Becoming More Racially Diverse

AP/Jeff Roberson A community activist tries to persuade a group of protesters to move back in Ferguson, Missouri.

U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is suggested the police authorities in Ferguson, Missouri should diversify in order to sooth racial tensions with the community.

“Over time, … [the police] should consider the role that increased diversity in law enforcement can play in helping to build trust within communities,” Holder said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

The relatively small city of Ferguson has become the epicentre of protests against police violence in America since local officers shot and killed an unarmed African-American teen last Saturday. According to ABC News, the Ferguson police department has three black officers and 47 white officers.

Holder’s statement, which arrived not long after President Barack Obama spoke on the topic, also said the Department of Justice was investigating the incident.

The Ferguson police did not immediately return a request for comment from Business Insider.

View Holder’s full statement below:

“This morning, I met with President Obama to discuss the events in Ferguson, Missouri. Like the President, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of Michael Brown. While his death has understandably caused heartache within the community, it is clear that the scenes playing out in the streets of Ferguson over the last several nights cannot continue.

“For one thing, while the vast majority of protests have been peaceful, acts of violence by members of the public cannot be condoned. Looting and willful efforts to antagonize law enforcement officers who are genuinely trying to protect the public do nothing to remember the young man who has died. Such conduct is unacceptable and must be unequivocally condemned.

“By the same token, the law enforcement response to these demonstrations must seek to reduce tensions, not heighten them. Those who peacefully gather to express sympathy for the family of Michael Brown must have their rights respected at all times. And journalists must not be harassed or prevented from covering a story that needs to be told.

“At a time when we must seek to rebuild trust between law enforcement and the local community, I am deeply concerned that the deployment of military equipment and vehicles sends a conflicting message. At my direction, Department officials have conveyed these concerns to local authorities. Also at my direction, the Department is offering — through our COPS office and Office of Justice Programs — technical assistance to local authorities in order to help conduct crowd control and maintain public safety without relying on unnecessarily extreme displays of force. The local authorities in Missouri have accepted this offer of assistance as of this afternoon.

“Department officials from the Community Relations Service are also on the ground in Missouri to help convene law enforcement officials and civic and faith leaders to plot out steps to reduce tensions in the community. The latest such meeting was convened in Ferguson as recently as this morning. Over time, these conversations should consider the role that increased diversity in law enforcement can play in helping to build trust within communities.

“All the while, the federal civil rights investigation into the shooting incident itself continues, in parallel with the local investigation into state law violations. Our investigators from the Civil Rights Division and U.S. attorney’s office in Missouri have already conducted interviews with eyewitnesses on the scene at the time of the shooting incident on Saturday. Our review will take time to conduct, but it will be thorough and fair.”

