AG Eric Holder Admits There's A Criminal Investigation Of Wall Street Happening Right Now

Someone from the government finally admitted that they’re launching a criminal investigation of trading on Wall Street.



The Attorney General, Eric Holder, said, “I don’t want to get into the details,” but an “investigation is ongoing” and it is “very serious.”

Up until now the FBI has been raiding some hedge funds and subpoenaing information from others, but keeping even the existence of the investigation “off the record.”

For now, most of the details will stay off the record. According to the AP, Holder wouldn’t say whether the investigation involves hedge funds and insider trading.

But at least someone’s admitting there is an investigation, and confirming for us who’s behind it. The investigation is being brought by the U.S. attorney’s office in New York, says Holder.

And you know what this (probably) means: someone on Wall Street is going to be arrested soon.

