A 560-pound man vowed to bike across America to win back his wife -- and it worked

Eric Hites, self-proclaimed “fat guy,” took the internet by storm with his radical plan to win back his estranged wife. Unemployed, clocking in at 560 pounds, and with his marriage on the rocks, Hites vowed to take back control of his life by riding his bike from Massachusetts to the Pacific Ocean.

His “Fat Guy Across America” campaign has taken off, and by the time he had reached Rhode Island, his wife Angie had already joined him.

He has lost 70 pounds and plans to write a book about his trip.

