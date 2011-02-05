Huffington Post CEO Eric Hippeau Steps Down From Yahoo's Board

Photo: IBA

Eric Hippeau, CEO of The Huffington Post, is stepping down from Yahoo‘s board, AllThingsD’s Kara Swisher reports. He’ll be replaced by Akamai President and former digital adman David Kenny.This is important because Hippeau has been on Yahoo’s board since 1996, having been an early investor. Prior to joining Huffington Post, Hippeau was a Managing Partner at Softbank Capital, a big venture firm, where he’s still “Special Partner”.



Apparently, Hippeau just felt like it was time to move on after all these years.

Don’t Miss: Check Out Yahoo’s Cool Bus Stop Derby Challenge →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.