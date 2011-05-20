Former HuffPo CEO Eric Hippeau Joins Up With Twitter Startup Paper.li

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
Eric Hippeau, Huffpo

Paper.li, the startup that turns your Twitter and Facebook feeds into online newspapers, is announcing that they’re adding former Huffington Post CEO Eric Hippeau to their advisory board and refreshing their product with a bigger focus on self-expression. 

When Paper.li got started, it was basically a way to read your Twitter profile: it would get all the links from the people you follow and put it together in a nice newspaper-like layout.

Now the focus is more on self-expression: the idea is for you to create and curate your own Paper.li newspapers out of the sources that interest you the most.

We spoke to Hippeau this morning, who said that “what’s exciting about Paper.li is that it takes self-expression to the next level. … It allows you to publish with minimal friction about what interests you, and to assemble it in a familiar format.” This is quite an endorsement for a publishing platform from the man who helmed the most successful blogging startup in history.

Hippeau denied that Paper.li competes with anyone, whether it’s online media like Huffington Post (or Business Insider!) or more traditional self-expression platforms like Twitter. In fact the Paper.li use-case reminds us of nothing more than Tumblr, where you follow people on a dashboard and reblog them on your own site, sometimes even with a newspaper-like template. “Everybody’s overlapping to some degree,” Hippeau eventually conceded when pressed.

Paper.li co-founder/CEO Edouard Lambelet tells us Paper.li now gets 1.5 million monthly uniques, and that 300,000 Paper.li “newspapers” have been created, which is double what they had in January when we last spoke–impressive growth. 

Now let’s see what the fuss is all about…

Here's what the Paper.li homepage looks like

Let's create a newspaper!

Let's do an SAI newspaper

These are all the types of content you can add

Paper.li comes in 8 languages, which is convenient

Click the button and wait for a bit...

BOOM! Pretty neat, actually.

Everything is ordered by category (a bunch of complicated semantic stuff goes on behind the scenes to make it work)

We even got an email notification (we hope we don't get these every day, though)

Of course anyone can create a personal Paper.li by going to paper.li/twitterusername

More interesting startups?

Meet Boticca, The Place To Buy Designer Accessories From Under-The-Radar Designers →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.